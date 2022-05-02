Requisite Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.44.

NYSE:CAT traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,404,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,494. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.70. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $112.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,916. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

