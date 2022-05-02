Requisite Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Requisite Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,543 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after acquiring an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after acquiring an additional 865,909 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,746,674,000 after acquiring an additional 480,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,583,056,000 after buying an additional 865,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. DZ Bank cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.80.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total transaction of $61,587.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,333 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $5.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.47. 49,193,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,155,370. The firm has a market cap of $545.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.78. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.00 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

