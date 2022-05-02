Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,792,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,933. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $20.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $75.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.21 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 4.26%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 110.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 115,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 54,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 8,093 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 19,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $527,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

