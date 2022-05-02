Reviewing NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) and Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN)

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) and NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Heliogen and NextEra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heliogen N/A -288.86% -56.17% NextEra Energy 8.97% 11.49% 3.68%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Heliogen and NextEra Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heliogen 0 2 0 0 2.00 NextEra Energy 0 3 6 0 2.67

Heliogen currently has a consensus target price of $7.88, suggesting a potential upside of 105.08%. NextEra Energy has a consensus target price of $89.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.02%. Given Heliogen’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Heliogen is more favorable than NextEra Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heliogen and NextEra Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heliogen $8.80 million 80.86 -$142.19 million N/A N/A NextEra Energy $17.07 billion 8.17 $3.57 billion $0.74 95.97

NextEra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Heliogen.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.4% of Heliogen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of NextEra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of NextEra Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NextEra Energy beats Heliogen on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heliogen (Get Rating)

Heliogen, Inc., a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 28,564 megawatts of net generating capacity; approximately 77,000 circuit miles of transmission and distribution lines; and 696 substations. It serves approximately 11 million people through approximately 5.7 million customer accounts in the east and lower west coasts of Florida. The company was formerly known as FPL Group, Inc. and changed its name to NextEra Energy, Inc. in 2010. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

