Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,700 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the March 31st total of 176,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,152 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the period. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVPH opened at $2.09 on Monday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is RP5063, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentionÂ-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

