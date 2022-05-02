RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Short Interest Update

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

RFIL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. B. Riley reduced their target price on RF Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RF Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RF Industries stock opened at $6.62 on Monday. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $9.63. The firm has a market cap of $66.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.23.

RF Industries ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 9.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RFIL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in RF Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RF Industries by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RF Industries by 22,258.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of RF Industries by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RF Industries by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

