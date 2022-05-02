RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share by the energy company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

RGC Resources has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. RGC Resources has a payout ratio of 62.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RGC Resources to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.4%.

Shares of RGC Resources stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $20.98. 6,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $176.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of -0.34. RGC Resources has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $26.02.

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $23.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RGC Resources will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in RGC Resources by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RGC Resources by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in RGC Resources by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,751 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RGC Resources by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RGC Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter.

RGCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RGC Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RGC Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

