Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 66.2% from the March 31st total of 15,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

RONI opened at $9.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.84. Rice Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

Get Rice Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RONI. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $496,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,653,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 487,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 67,161 shares during the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II is a special purpose acquisition company. It was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.