Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. On average, analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $4.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL)
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.