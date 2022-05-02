Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. On average, analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $4.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,546,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after buying an additional 496,945 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,509,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,951,000 after purchasing an additional 451,499 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 72,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 30,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

