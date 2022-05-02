Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $45,252.00

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $45,252.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00062023 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00010335 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000180 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

