Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC Buys 9,001 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 101.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,001 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 184,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after buying an additional 44,063 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 282,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,414,000 after buying an additional 24,711 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 148,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.50. 22,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,867. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.62. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.41 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.