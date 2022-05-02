Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC Has $40,000 Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 27,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,222,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.12. The company has a market capitalization of $220.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.57%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.