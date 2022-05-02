Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC Has $6.25 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 4.2% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.37. 330,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,057,757. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $99.20 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.05.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

