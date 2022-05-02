Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 260.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.29. 33,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,268. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.38. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $47.60 and a 1 year high of $54.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

