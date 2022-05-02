Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC Sells 175 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $311.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,645,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,065,070. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.20. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $312.01 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

