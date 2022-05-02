Robert W. Baird Cuts FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Price Target to $50.00

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FARO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded FARO Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on FARO Technologies from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Shares of FARO Technologies stock opened at $34.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.49. The company has a market capitalization of $626.17 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.40. FARO Technologies has a 52-week low of $32.52 and a 52-week high of $83.39.

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FARO Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 25,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

About FARO Technologies (Get Rating)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.