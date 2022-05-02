Rock Point Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,365 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the quarter. SAP accounts for 1.6% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 21.3% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,217,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after purchasing an additional 213,728 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at $26,815,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,802,000 after purchasing an additional 85,772 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 10.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 792,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,988,000 after purchasing an additional 71,717 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 75.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 165,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 70,862 shares during the period.

NYSE:SAP traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.41. 1,658,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,836. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $98.90 and a 12 month high of $151.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.02 and a 200 day moving average of $126.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $125.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.15.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 13.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.13%.

SAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SAP from €135.00 ($145.16) to €115.00 ($123.66) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SAP from €152.00 ($163.44) to €142.00 ($152.69) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.44.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

