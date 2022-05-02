Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $4.23 Million Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,527 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in VMware by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.74. The company had a trading volume of 820,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $167.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.93. The stock has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.57.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

