Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $6.15 Million Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 786,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,895 shares during the quarter. Annaly Capital Management comprises about 1.7% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Annaly Capital Management worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NLY. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE NLY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.51. 34,899,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,674,693. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 14.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.52%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Annaly Capital Management Profile (Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.