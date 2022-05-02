Rock Point Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Rock Point Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 252,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,000 after acquiring an additional 13,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,527,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,376,000 after acquiring an additional 46,267 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $34.12. 9,227,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,644,363. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.81.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

