Rock Point Advisors LLC Raises Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,898 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,964,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,590,000 after purchasing an additional 109,584 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Owens Corning by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,653,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,937,000 after acquiring an additional 696,841 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,051,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,171,000 after acquiring an additional 40,769 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Owens Corning by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,463,000 after acquiring an additional 35,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Owens Corning by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,666,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,516,000 after acquiring an additional 53,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

OC stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.34. 806,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,076. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $79.35 and a twelve month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.41. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OC. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

