Rock Point Advisors LLC Sells 299 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Rock Point Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,081.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000.
NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.56. 683,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,770. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.10. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $69.04 and a one year high of $83.73.
