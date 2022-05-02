Rock Point Advisors LLC Takes $238,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,688 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $5.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.83. 4,903,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,994,439. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $198.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.74. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.66.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $113,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

