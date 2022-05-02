Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Receives 20.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 20.14.
A number of analysts have recently commented on RKLB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Lab USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Shares of RKLB stock traded down 0.07 on Friday, reaching 7.31. The company had a trading volume of 38,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,959,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 8.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of 8.37 and a 200-day moving average of 10.81. Rocket Lab USA has a 12 month low of 6.98 and a 12 month high of 21.34.
About Rocket Lab USA (Get Rating)
Rocket Lab USA, Inc, an aerospace company, focuses on developing rocket launch and control systems for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft components, satellites and other spacecraft, and on-orbit management solutions; and designs, manufactures, and sells Electron and Neutron launch vehicles, as well as offers Photon platform for spacecraft solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rocket Lab USA (RKLB)
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.