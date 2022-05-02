Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Receives 20.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 20.14.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RKLB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Lab USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of RKLB stock traded down 0.07 on Friday, reaching 7.31. The company had a trading volume of 38,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,959,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 8.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of 8.37 and a 200-day moving average of 10.81. Rocket Lab USA has a 12 month low of 6.98 and a 12 month high of 21.34.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 35,813 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,628 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,639 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, an aerospace company, focuses on developing rocket launch and control systems for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft components, satellites and other spacecraft, and on-orbit management solutions; and designs, manufactures, and sells Electron and Neutron launch vehicles, as well as offers Photon platform for spacecraft solutions.

