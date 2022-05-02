Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Buys £11,562.82 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) insider Panos Kakoullis bought 14,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £11,562.82 ($14,737.22).
Panos Kakoullis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 28th, Panos Kakoullis bought 10,547 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £11,601.70 ($14,786.77).
- On Monday, February 28th, Panos Kakoullis bought 10,683 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £11,323.98 ($14,432.81).
LON RR opened at GBX 83.29 ($1.06) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 95.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 115.92. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 82.11 ($1.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 161.91 ($2.06). The stock has a market cap of £6.97 billion and a PE ratio of 59.49.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
