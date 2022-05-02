Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Buys £11,562.82 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) insider Panos Kakoullis bought 14,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £11,562.82 ($14,737.22).

Panos Kakoullis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Panos Kakoullis bought 10,547 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £11,601.70 ($14,786.77).

On Monday, February 28th, Panos Kakoullis bought 10,683 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £11,323.98 ($14,432.81).

LON RR opened at GBX 83.29 ($1.06) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 95.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 115.92. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 82.11 ($1.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 161.91 ($2.06). The stock has a market cap of £6.97 billion and a PE ratio of 59.49.

RR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 130 ($1.66) to GBX 110 ($1.40) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.04) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 157 ($2.00) to GBX 177 ($2.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 75 ($0.96) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 130.80 ($1.67).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

