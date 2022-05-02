ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Hits Market Cap of $6.76 Million

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 2nd. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $6.76 million and $1.38 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00009806 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.37 or 0.00214094 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000412 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

