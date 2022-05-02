Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.06. 10,497 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 790,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROVR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rover Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rover Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09.

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. Rover Group’s quarterly revenue was up 187.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rover Group, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 12,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $60,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 13,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $69,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,750 shares of company stock valued at $147,560 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rover Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter worth $74,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

