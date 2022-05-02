Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,232,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,478 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada makes up approximately 3.4% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.16% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $237,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of RY traded down $1.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,906. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.24. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $119.41. The company has a market cap of $142.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.944 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

RY has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.34.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.