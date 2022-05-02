Royale Finance Price Down 15.7% Over Last Week (ROYA)

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One Royale Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $615,478.30 and $33,283.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,520,653 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

