Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.11

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.11 and last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 12167 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.61.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.
About Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT)
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
