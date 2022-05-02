Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.11

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.11 and last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 12167 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 102,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 18.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 58,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

