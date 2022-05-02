Ruler Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $1,531.30 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (RULER) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $1,531.30 and $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00039848 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,831.62 or 0.07331708 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000185 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00042489 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

