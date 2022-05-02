Rune 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,456.00 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Rune coin can currently be purchased for about $60.49 or 0.00157077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rune has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Rune has a market capitalization of $817,673.04 and approximately $4,456.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00039899 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,834.36 or 0.07359838 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000184 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00042557 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

