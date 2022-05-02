Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the March 31st total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.1 days.
Separately, SEB Equities raised Saab AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.
SAABF stock remained flat at $$42.91 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.78. Saab AB has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $43.83.
About Saab AB (publ) (Get Rating)
Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for the military defense, aerospace, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech. The company develops military and civil aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saab AB (publ) (SAABF)
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Saab AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saab AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.