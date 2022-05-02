Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the March 31st total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.1 days.

Separately, SEB Equities raised Saab AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Get Saab AB (publ) alerts:

SAABF stock remained flat at $$42.91 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.78. Saab AB has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $43.83.

Saab AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SAABF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

About Saab AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for the military defense, aerospace, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech. The company develops military and civil aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saab AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saab AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.