Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.64

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.64 and last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 40264 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBRA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -235.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 250.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA)

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.