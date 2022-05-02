SafeBlast (BLAST) 1-Day Volume Tops $247,938.00

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last week, SafeBlast has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. SafeBlast has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $247,938.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeBlast alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,727.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $282.74 or 0.00730073 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.45 or 0.00189668 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005368 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00019693 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeBlast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeBlast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.