SafeCapital Price Reaches $0.0039 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SafeCapital has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $7,213.32 and approximately $6.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00013347 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000197 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000085 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SCAP is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars.

