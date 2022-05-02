SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $24,835.00

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. SafeMoon has a market cap of $290.21 million and $24,835.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeMoon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00039856 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,833.16 or 0.07327016 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000184 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00042852 BTC.

About SafeMoon

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

