Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $661.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.80 million. Saia had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 11.06%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

SAIA stock traded down $4.09 on Monday, reaching $201.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,589. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.91. Saia has a 12-month low of $187.02 and a 12-month high of $365.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAIA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Saia from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Saia from $350.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Saia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.38.

In other Saia news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $161,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $4,346,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,116 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at $506,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 27.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at $1,019,000.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

