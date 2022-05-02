Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Gap Up to $205.96

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $205.96, but opened at $232.61. Saia shares last traded at $208.78, with a volume of 1,504 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.38.

Get Saia alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.04 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $161,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total transaction of $4,346,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Saia by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,042,265,000 after purchasing an additional 25,387 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Saia by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,437,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $484,392,000 after purchasing an additional 314,246 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Saia by 52.5% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,025,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,643,000 after purchasing an additional 353,020 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Saia by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 895,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,838,000 after purchasing an additional 117,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Saia by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,369,000 after purchasing an additional 19,068 shares during the last quarter.

About Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.