Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives $299.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $299.50.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price target on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Salesforce from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 target price on Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Salesforce from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Salesforce alerts:

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $522,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,735 shares of company stock valued at $32,661,517 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter valued at $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $101,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its position in Salesforce by 719.0% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,113,000 after purchasing an additional 178,392 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Salesforce by 2.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $176.08. 189,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,389,915. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $167.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.