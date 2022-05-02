Salvatore Palella Purchases 1,600,000 Shares of Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) Stock

Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) CEO Salvatore Palella bought 1,600,000 shares of Helbiz stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Salvatore Palella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, Salvatore Palella bought 350,000 shares of Helbiz stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Salvatore Palella bought 50,000 shares of Helbiz stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $152,500.00.

Helbiz stock opened at $1.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46. Helbiz, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $41.88.

Helbiz ( NASDAQ:HLBZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helbiz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Helbiz Inc provides micro mobility solutions for urban areas worldwide. The company offers a fleet of vehicles, including e-scooters, e-bicycles, and e-mopeds. It offers a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

