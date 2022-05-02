Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 6,830 Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,934,000 after acquiring an additional 824,430 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,473,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,879,000 after buying an additional 443,871 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,039,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,774,000 after buying an additional 242,294 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,723,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,019,000 after buying an additional 25,068 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,582,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,642,000 after buying an additional 102,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESNT traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.13. The stock had a trading volume of 13,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,627. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.78 and its 200-day moving average is $44.52. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $39.26 and a 52 week high of $53.46.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.66 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

In other news, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

ESNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

