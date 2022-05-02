Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Buys 288 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Aptiv makes up 3.5% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Aptiv worth $45,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 46,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,460,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Aptiv by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 121,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Aptiv by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Park LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

NYSE APTV traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.96. 26,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.07. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $94.75 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.01 and its 200-day moving average is $143.36.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

