Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Buys 3,929 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Intel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $1,958,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intel by 569.8% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 172,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $43.72. 2,248,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,789,473. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.60. The stock has a market cap of $178.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

