Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,310 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 2.6% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $32,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,683,781,000 after acquiring an additional 50,426 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Danaher by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.14.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $5.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $245.93. The stock had a trading volume of 123,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,967. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.46 and its 200-day moving average is $293.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $178.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $238.32 and a 1-year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

