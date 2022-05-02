Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Purchases 456 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 435,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,453,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $5.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $408.25. The company had a trading volume of 446,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,069,529. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $439.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.39. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $406.34 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

