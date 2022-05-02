Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Sells 15,570 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,570 shares during the period. Catalent comprises 3.0% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $38,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTLT. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Catalent by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,070,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,841 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Catalent by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,632,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,902 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,074,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,782,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Catalent by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,347,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,324,000 after purchasing an additional 778,781 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.88.

In related news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTLT stock traded down $2.56 on Monday, hitting $88.00. 42,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,767. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.34 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Profile (Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.