Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Gap Up to $4.15

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.15, but opened at $4.25. Sangamo Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 8,152 shares changing hands.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.36 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 6,897.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 873,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 860,547 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 648,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 32,988 shares during the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

