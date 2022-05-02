SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Stock Position Reduced by Martin Investment Management LLC

Martin Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,977 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the quarter. SAP makes up about 5.3% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $21,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in SAP by 21.3% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,217,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after buying an additional 213,728 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SAP by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,802,000 after buying an additional 85,772 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 7.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 912,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,420,000 after acquiring an additional 64,363 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 10.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 792,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,988,000 after acquiring an additional 71,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SAP by 9.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,491,000 after acquiring an additional 59,604 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SAP traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.24. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $98.90 and a twelve month high of $151.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.56.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). SAP had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. Research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a yield of 1.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.13%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from €135.00 ($145.16) to €115.00 ($123.66) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of SAP from €152.00 ($163.44) to €142.00 ($152.69) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.44.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

