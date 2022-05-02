Saratoga Investment (SAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Saratoga Investment to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE SAR opened at $25.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.04. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $309.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 51.08%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Saratoga Investment by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Saratoga Investment by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $944,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 174.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 19,995 shares during the period. 20.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

